Once-daily weight loss pill from Eli Lilly showing promising results

A once-daily weight loss pill in late-stage trials is showing promising results. The oral GLP-1 drug from Eli Lilly is in phase three of clinical studies to determine safety and efficacy for weight loss, and as way for those with type two diabetes to lower their A1C.

Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula says diabetics in the trial lowered their A1C by 1.6% after forty weeks.

Dr. Narula says the pill appears to have potential gastrointestinal side effects similar to other GLP-1 drugs on the market.

They expect to submit to the FDA for approval for weight loss before the end of the year, and for diabetes treatment in 2026.