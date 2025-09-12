Officials share video of suspect in Kirk shooting

OREM, Utah — (CNN.com) — Officials are sharing a video and stills of a suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced.
Officials earlier referred to the person in the stills as a “person of interest,” but in a presser this evening called the person a suspect.
The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest. Information about this developing investigation can be found… pic.twitter.com/woZacCxYgE— FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025