Officials share video of suspect in Kirk shooting

FBI releases photos of person of interest in death of Charlie Kirk
By Tori B. Powell, CNN.com

OREM, Utah — (CNN.com) — Officials are sharing a video and stills of a suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced.

Officials earlier referred to the person in the stills as a “person of interest,” but in a presser this evening called the person a suspect.

