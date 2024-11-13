Officials identify lineman killed, another injured in utilities accident in Griffin

SPALDING COUNTY — SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. —Officials have identified the lineman who was killed and injured in a utilities accident in Griffin on Wednesday afternoon, according to WSBTV.

The city of Griffin identified the lineman as Eric Weems. The current extent of the injuries that lineman Trent Granger has is unknown at this time.

Two Griffin Linemen who were actively working on a power project were injured as a result of an equipment failure on Wednesday afternoon.

Griffin Fire, Police, and WellStar EMS were called to Spalding and Little Streets to respond to the scene of the tragic incident.

At this time, the street in the area of the incident is closed to through traffic.

Griffin Police Detective Richard Powell asks the public to “Please keep the Griffin Linemen and their families in your prayers at this time. Those currently without power will remain without power until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.”