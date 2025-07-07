Officer with Georgia Department of Community Supervision arrested for DUI, held without bond

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — An officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has been suspended from her job and arrested for driving while under the influence.

The GDCS says Officer Alexis Friendly is accused of driving drunk while operating a state vehicle.

She was arrested on July 4th and removed from her public safety duties.

The department also suspended her.

“Our Department acts swiftly and decisively to remove an officer from public safety duties when it is alleged that they have acted in a manner that negatively impacts the public safety mission of the Department. Upon learning of the arrest, the officer was immediately suspended.”

Currently, she’s in custody of the Douglas County Detention Center and being held without bond.