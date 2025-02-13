Officer Jeremy Labonte posthumously awarded Purple Heart medal for his service to Roswell community

ROSWELL, GA — At Roswell United Methodist Church on Wednesday afternoon, Officer Jeremy Labonte was remembered as respectful, kind, loving, fun to be around, and sincere.

Hundreds braved the rain to attend the funeral and others lined the route for the funeral procession.

“It’s times like these we think about all they put themselves on the line for, for us each and every day to give us this sense of peace in our community. It hurts all of us when one of these brave individuals who serve in our police departments, our first responders…it takes away from all of us,” said one man who came to pay his respects.

An emotional Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson is among those paying their respects to the fallen police officer.

“Jeremy Labonte, you are a hero and you, Officer Jeremy Labonte, will always be remembered as such. Rest easy, Jeremy. We’ve got the watch from here.”

He was killed in the line of duty on February 7. He was 24 years old.

During the service today, the police chief posthumously awarded Labonte the Purple Heart medal which is given to an officer injured in the line of duty by a hostile act from another person. Labonte will be laid to rest in a private ceremony tomorrow.