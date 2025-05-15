Local

Officer injured in I-20 work zone crash; DUI suspected

By WSB Radio News Staff
Officer injured in crash at construction site on I-20, witnesses say (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A police officer was injured early Thursday morning in a crash within a construction zone along I-20 at Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County. Authorities say the driver who struck the officer’s SUV may have been under the influence.

The injured officer, who was temporarily assigned from an out-of-state jurisdiction to assist with work zone patrols, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released the officer’s identity.

Details remain limited, and authorities have not yet announced what charges, if any, the other driver may face.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement reviews the circumstances surrounding the incident and awaits the results of impairment testing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!