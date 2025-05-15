Officer injured in I-20 work zone crash; DUI suspected

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A police officer was injured early Thursday morning in a crash within a construction zone along I-20 at Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County. Authorities say the driver who struck the officer’s SUV may have been under the influence.

The injured officer, who was temporarily assigned from an out-of-state jurisdiction to assist with work zone patrols, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released the officer’s identity.

Details remain limited, and authorities have not yet announced what charges, if any, the other driver may face.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement reviews the circumstances surrounding the incident and awaits the results of impairment testing.