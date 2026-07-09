Officer charged after fatal shooting of 19-year-old in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police officer has been fired and is facing charges after the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Avondale Estates.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged 37-year-old Officer Derrick Harris Jr. with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of 19-year-old Seth Eckles of Savannah.

According to the GBI, Eckles had been identified earlier that day as a person of interest in the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier. Officers later discovered he had an active arrest warrant and began searching for him after he fled from investigators.

Police later responded to reports of a suspicious person moving through backyards in an Avondale Estates neighborhood. The GBI said Harris encountered Eckles, who was listening to commands at gunpoint and was being taken into custody when Harris fired his weapon.

The GBI said Eckles’ body has been sent for an autopsy.

In a statement, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson said the officer’s arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law. She said the county remains committed to transparency, integrity and ensuring public safety agencies uphold the highest levels of professionalism. Johnson also said Harris’ termination reflects the county’s commitment to accountability and offered condolences to Eckles’ family.

DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said it has been a difficult time for the department, but officers remain committed to serving the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story.