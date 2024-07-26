Nurse, mother of 6 identified as woman killed in I-20 crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Family members have identified a woman killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-20 as a nurse and mother of six.

The accident happened July 24 at Highway 113 in Carroll County. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Family friends identified the driver as Brandy Rogers of Oxford, Alabama. Jennifer Griff Monk said on GoFundMe that Rogers was driving home from her job in Carroll County when the crash happened. She died at the scene.

Rogers leaves behind her husband, Jason Rogers, and their six children.

“She was so loved by so many,” Jason Rogers wrote on Facebook. “To know her was to love her. She was the brightest of lights in a sometimes dark world.”

Her youngest child is just 10 years old.

It’s unclear if the truck driver is facing any charges. The driver hasn’t been identified.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.