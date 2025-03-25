Nurse charged after fatal crash in Forsyth County following overnight shift

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A nurse is charged after a fatal crash earlier this month that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman. Authorities say 24-year-old Kayla Proctor fell asleep at the wheel after working three consecutive 12-hour night shifts at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

The crash happened around 8:17 a.m. on March 6 at the intersection of Highway 9 and Atlanta Highway. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a blue 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by Proctor, collided with a white 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Deputies at the scene identified the driver of the Tahoe as Jean Holbrook, who was later pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

Proctor told investigators she had just finished a night shift and fell asleep while driving home. Deputies reported that Proctor did not show any signs of impairment at the scene.

She has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree.