Nurse accused of hit-and-run involving Zaxby’s teen employees in 2021 sentenced to prison

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A pediatric nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was accused of striking two teen Zaxby’s employees with a vehicle during an incident at a metro Atlanta fast food restaurant in 2021.

The incident happened at a Clayton County Zaxby’s after an argument over chicken wings escalated.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said the confrontation continued as employees came outside while the woman, identified as Chelyria M. Palmer, remained inside her vehicle.

“The workers came outside, the argument continued she was still in her car,” Mosley said. “And so at that particular point in time, she decided she was going to run them over and she did. She broke one’s toe, one was able to get out of the way and she broke the leg of the other.”

Authorities said the woman struck the two teen employees with her vehicle during the incident, injuring both.

Mosley said the outcome is difficult to believe.

“You running people over, over some chicken wings,” Mosley said.

She was later sentenced to 20 years in prison, with three years to serve.