NTSB releases preliminary report on turbulence incident that injured 14 on Delta flight

ATLANTA — Federal investigators have released a preliminary report after more than a dozen people were injured last month when a Delta flight experienced turbulence before landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Delta Air Lines previously confirmed that 14 total people were transported to the hospital following the incident but did not elaborate on the conditions of the people who were injured, only to say the injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the new preliminary report released this week by the NTSB, two passengers and two crew members sustained “serious” injuries during the incident. In addition to the serious injuries, 13 other passengers and crew sustained minor injuries, the NTSB said.

NTSB issues its preliminary report for the ongoing investigation of the August 29 turbulence event that occurred on Delta flight 175 during descent into Hartsfield Jackson International Airport: https://t.co/KMj6QttzbJ — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 21, 2023

The NTSB found during the flight’s descent into Atlanta, the flight crew stated there were no “significant turbulence indications” but warned the flight attendants they may encounter turbulence in about five minutes and suggested they complete their duties within that time.

Within four minutes the aircraft entered about 12 seconds of weather and encountered about two seconds of “severe turbulence” within the cloud, the report said.

The night of the incident, the FAA released a statement, saying:

“Delta Air Lines Flight 175 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the crew reported severe turbulence approximately 40 miles northeast of the airport. The Airbus A350 departed from Milan, Italy.”

The flight was heading from Milan to Atlanta with 151 passengers and 14 crew members.

A final report on the incident is expected in the next 12-24 months.