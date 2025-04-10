Local

Not enough parental supervision at Panama City Beach, authorities scold

By WSB Radio News Staff
Spring Break 2015 A man catches a football as people enjoy spring break activities on Monday, March 2, 2015, in Panama City Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/News Herald, Patti Blake) (Patti Blake)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Panama City Beach — Authorities at a popular spring break destination for metro Atlanta high school students say too many kids are arriving without supervision.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez wants resort and condo owners to take measures to make sure an adult is actually staying at their rental properties.

“The same situation is going to continue to happen year after year if our lodging partners continue to rent to people who say they are 18 years old.”

Many teens have been arrested for weapons, drugs, and alcohol possession.

Violence by minors is a growing problem despite an 8 p.m. beach curfew.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!