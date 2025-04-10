Not enough parental supervision at Panama City Beach, authorities scold

Panama City Beach — Authorities at a popular spring break destination for metro Atlanta high school students say too many kids are arriving without supervision.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez wants resort and condo owners to take measures to make sure an adult is actually staying at their rental properties.

“The same situation is going to continue to happen year after year if our lodging partners continue to rent to people who say they are 18 years old.”

Many teens have been arrested for weapons, drugs, and alcohol possession.

Violence by minors is a growing problem despite an 8 p.m. beach curfew.