North Springs High School evacuated after gas line rupture nearby

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A gas line rupture in Sandy Springs led a nearby high school to cancel extracurricular activities out of an abundance of caution, a Fulton County Schools spokesperson confirmed.

Students and staff at North Springs High School were safely evacuated and dismissed early for the day.

The Fulton County Schools spokesperson says the gas line was ruptured by a contractor working on the property near 7447 Roswell Rd.

Repairs have been completed and school will resume to its normal schedule on Monday according to the school spokesperson.



