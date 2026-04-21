North Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met online

CANTON, GA — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Canton after being accused of raping a woman he met online, according to police.

Ezekiel Jackson is charged with rape, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.

Police said Jackson initially contacted the woman and asked her to clean his home.

Investigators said when the woman arrived, she reported that Jackson assaulted her with a screwdriver.

Authorities said he then sexually assaulted her inside the home.

Police said the woman was able to report the incident, leading to Jackson’s arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.