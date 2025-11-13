Local

Norfolk Southern helps Hope Atlanta celebrate working to reduce homelessness

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Hope Atlanta is celebrating a 125 years of working to reduce homelessness in the city with the help of a major company.

Norfolk Southern official Angie Kolar says they are hosting track of hope on Thursday evening.

“We’re actually bringing out our business train, which is the first time we’ve ever done this. We’ll be taking folks through the Atlanta area on the train,” Kolar said.

She adds reducing homelessness and helping those in need is something Norfolk Southern is passionate about.

“Homelessness in Atlanta is not just a housing crisis — it is a human crisis. At Hope Atlanta, we walk alongside our neighbors every step of the way, from survival on the streets to stability in housing and ultimately self-sufficiency," said Julio Carrillo, the CEO of Hope Atlanta. “Together with partners like Norfolk Southern, we can create pathways that restore dignity, build resilience, and ensure every Atlantan has a place to call home.”

Hope Atlanta began inside a train station in 1900.

