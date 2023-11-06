Norcross woman arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old in 2020

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Norcross woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old child in 2020.

Kianna Davis, 32, was arrested by the Warner Robins Police Department on Friday with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the indictment, Davis is accused of beating the child, along with Kiyon Benton, 32, from Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2020.

The pair are accused of using an unknown object to beat Karter Ambrose, lacerating the child’s liver in the process.

Both Davis and Benton are charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, murder in the second degree, and cruelty to children in the second degree after failing to seek medical attention for Ambrose.

After their arrest, the pair were turned over to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.