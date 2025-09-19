Local

No threat reported after student brought gun to Cartersville Elementary School

By WSB Radio News Staff
CARTERSVILLE, GA — District administrators confirm a student brought a gun to Cartersville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 17, prompting a swift response from school officials and police.

As soon as administrators learned of the incident, Cartersville police were contacted and began an immediate investigation.

Police said there is no indication the student intended to cause harm. However, school officials emphasized they will follow established legal and disciplinary procedures in handling the matter.

Authorities have not released additional details, including how the firearm was discovered or whether the student will face charges.

