No bond set for woman charged with stabbing 3 people at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — The woman accused of stabbing three people and threatening another person with a knife at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Clayton County Magistrate Judge John Parker laid out the charges in court Thursday morning.

Damaris Milton, 44, appeared virtually for her court appearance. When Parker asked for Milton’s name, she answered, “Smith.”

The court officers gave the judge the correct name and the judge then proceeded with the hearing.

“Alright Ms. Milton, you have been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” Parker told Milton.

Atlanta police said Milton first stabbed a taxi driver on her way to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Police said she then stabbed two more people, including a police lieutenant, and then threatened another person with a knife near the airport security checkpoint area.

Cell phone video of the scene showed police order Milton to drop the knife.

Officers finally tackled Milton to the floor and took her into custody at the Clayton County Jail.

At court, the judge addressed Milton’s bond.

“I have considered bond, but I am denying bond on all counts,” Parker said.

Milton then lashed out at the judge when he asked her if she needed a public defender.

“Y’all already said what y’all are going to do to me, why am I answering any questions?,” Milton responded.

The judge assigned Milton legal counsel and ended the hearing.

“It’s really bad,” said Darryl Cohen, a former prosecutor and a current criminal defense and entertainment attorney.

Cohen does not represent Milton, but he said the lawyer who does represent her will have an uphill battle, given the video evidence and Milton’s behavior.

“The lawyer files a motion for psychiatric evaluation, then when that evaluation comes back and says she knows right from wrong or she doesn’t know right from wrong, we can’t communicate with her, then they go through the system,” Cohen said.

“She’s potentially facing a great deal of incarceration time and it will depend on how she acts in court, not only when it’s over, it depends on how she acts while she’s in the system,” Cohen added.

Police said all three stabbing victims are recovering. Milton is back in jail, awaiting her next court date.

