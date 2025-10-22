NFL Star Travis Kelce joins investment push for changes at Six Flags

An entertainment company with a major presence in metro Atlanta is getting a boost from one of the biggest names in sports.

NFL star Travis Kelce is teaming up with an investment group led by Jana Partners to push for changes at Six Flags, and possibly a sale of the company.

Bloomberg’s Monica Rix reports the Kansas City Chiefs tight end says he grew up going to the parks and couldn’t pass up the chance to make Six Flags “special for the next generation.”

The company operates more than 40 amusement parks across the U.S. and Mexico, including Six Flags Over Georgia.

Rix also notes that Six Flags has faced challenges in recent years, including declining attendance, aging properties, and rising debt.