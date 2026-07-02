Newton County shelter offers free pet microchips ahead of holiday weekend

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Newton County Animal Services is working to keep pets reunited with their owners this holiday weekend by offering free microchips.

Officials said more pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of year. To help prevent long-term separations, the shelter offered 100 free microchips to local pet owners.

The giveaway ended on Thursday afternoon.

Shelter Supervisor Aidan Maneval said microchips are an important tool for quickly identifying lost pets and reuniting them with their families.

“A lot of the time if the animal is microchipped, especially if we can look that microchip up quickly in our system, we can scan them in the field and get those animals home. They never have to come into the shelter system,” Maneval said.

Newton County officials are also urging pet owners to take additional precautions during fireworks season.

“Keep pets indoors during fireworks displays. Create a quiet, secure space with familiar bedding, toys, and calming music or a TV,” officials said. “Make sure collars fit properly and ID tags have current contact information. Verify that your pet’s microchip registration is up to date with your current phone number and address. Keep doors and gates securely closed, and remind guests to watch for pets when entering or leaving your home. Leave pets at home instead of taking them to fireworks celebrations.”