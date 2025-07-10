Newton County deputies track down church break-in suspect in North Carolina

COVINGTON, GA — A 26-year-old man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles outside two Covington churches has been located and arrested in North Carolina.

Deshawn Johnson is currently being held in a Raleigh jail after the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, working with authorities in Raleigh, tracked him down following the incidents. Investigators say Johnson broke into several vehicles parked at Journey Baptist Church and Community Fellowship Baptist Church, both in Covington.

He is facing eight counts of entering an automobile and one count of aggravated assault. Deputies say Johnson fled to North Carolina after the crimes and will soon be extradited back to Georgia to face the charges.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story