Newnan crews prepare for annual Rock and Road Festival, announce detours

Newnan officials are preparing for the annual Rock and Road Festival that is scheduled for early Saturday morning.

Newnan police officials have issued a reminder that there will be detours, road closures, and preparations done around the downtown area. It is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. at 1 E Court Square.

The Newnan police department is asking motorists to avoid going around police or fire vehicles, traffic barricades, cones, barrels, or any vehicle that may be blocking an intersection. The detour will be in place from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The festival is open to the public and will feature a car show, vendors, events, live music, food and beverages for the whole family to enjoy, organizers said. It also features mountain biking, BMX racing and more.

These measures are being put into place to protect the hundreds of people and cyclists, including you. Several signs have been placed throughout Newnan alerting everyone about the detour and alternate routes, Newnan police officials said.

“If you are a resident who lives close to downtown, you may hear vehicles or machinery in the early morning hours on the square preparing for this event. Come on out and enjoy the festival,” Newnan police officials said.



