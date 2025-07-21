New tuberculosis treatment clinic opens in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Patients seeking treatment for tuberculosis in DeKalb County now have access to a cutting-edge facility designed to combat the highly contagious disease. The new clinic, located at the Richardson Health Center, offers a centralized, one-stop location for comprehensive TB care.

“This brings the entire TB treatment process in-house,” said Dr. Alawode Oladele with the DeKalb County Board of Health. “Georgia usually ranks in the top 10 (in TB cases) around the country, and the majority of the cases are in DeKalb County.”

Dr. Oladele noted that DeKalb has the highest case rates and burden of tuberculosis in the state, underscoring the need for a specialized treatment center. The new clinic features eight exam rooms equipped with advanced airflow control and negative pressure systems to prevent the spread of airborne illnesses. It also includes a radiology suite and a specialized chamber for collecting test samples.