New teen drivers more likely to be involved in deadly crashes, AAA says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police is urging safety on the road for new teen drivers

New teen drivers are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash, according to AAA.

Police suggests parents and guardians to have conversations about the importance of driver safety and eliminating impaired, dangerous and distracted driving.

To increase the likelihood that your teen arrives safely to their destination, Gwinnett County police officials suggest:

• Eliminating distracted driving, such as texting and having multiple people in the car

• Buckling up – more than 53 percent of teen drivers who died in 2023 were not wearing seat belts

• Minimizing your own distractions behind the wheel – kids learn by example

• Creating an agreement between you and your teen that sets rules for driving