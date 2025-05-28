Local

New study says three-fourths of US moms are struggling with some degree of mental health issues

By WSB Radio News Staff

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY — A new study says three-fourths of all moms in the US are struggling with some degree of mental health issues.

The study published by Columbia University looked at nearly 200,000 mothers over a seven-year period and found only 25% reporting “excellent” mental health.

That’s down from 38% in 2016.

The study also showed declines in physical health among US mothers, especially among those who were single, younger, less educated, and whose children were multi-racial or uninsured.

