New study links children’s mattresses to harmful chemical exposure

New research from the American Chemical Society suggests that children’s mattresses may be releasing potentially harmful chemicals into their bedrooms having substances that could negatively impact their developing brains and bodies.

Published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, the study found that many mattresses release phthalates (plastic-like chemicals) and flame retardants into the air. These chemicals are linked to nervous system and reproductive health issues, especially in children, whose bodies and brains are still developing.

Researchers note that children are particularly vulnerable to environmental exposures because of their size, breathing patterns, and rate of physical development.

To help reduce exposure, experts recommend changing sheets frequently and avoiding brightly colored bedding, which may contain UV filters additives used to prevent fading that may also carry chemical risks.