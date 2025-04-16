Local

New study links children’s mattresses to harmful chemical exposure

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mattresses
(cpsc.gov)
By WSB Radio News Staff

New research from the American Chemical Society suggests that children’s mattresses may be releasing potentially harmful chemicals into their bedrooms having substances that could negatively impact their developing brains and bodies.

Published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, the study found that many mattresses release phthalates (plastic-like chemicals) and flame retardants into the air. These chemicals are linked to nervous system and reproductive health issues, especially in children, whose bodies and brains are still developing.

Researchers note that children are particularly vulnerable to environmental exposures because of their size, breathing patterns, and rate of physical development.

To help reduce exposure, experts recommend changing sheets frequently and avoiding brightly colored bedding, which may contain UV filters additives used to prevent fading that may also carry chemical risks.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!