New research finds gun deaths among children surge after states loosen their firearms laws.

A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics finds over 7,000 more children died from firearm-related injuries in the years following a 2010 Supreme Court decision that gave states greater power to set their own gun laws.

Most of those deaths occurred in states that opted to make it easier to purchase and carry firearms.

Most of the pediatric gun deaths were not accidental.

They were homicides and suicides.