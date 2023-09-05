New stats show this year is deadliest year on Lake Lanier since 2019

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — There are new details on drowning deaths at Lake Lanier.

According to officials, 23-year-old Gavire Whitlock slipped on a dock just up the water before drowning in the lake.

In all, there have been 38 drownings in Georgia waters this year and eight at Lake Lanier.

It’s the most deaths at Lanier since 2018 and 2019, which also saw eight people drown.

“It’s surprising. You kind of get scared and a little bit paranoid,” said a Lake Lanier visitor.

The most recent death happened Saturday when authorities say Whitlock slipped while running on the holiday marina dock before sinking under the water.

“It’s tragic. I can’t imagine what they are going through. You go to the lake to have fun, and then, something like that happens. It’s terrible,’ the visitor said.

For the people at the lake, the drowning is a chilling reminder of the dangers that exist in a place normally associated with fun in the sun---

So, on Labor Day afternoon, people were paying a bit more attention to balancing maximizing fun with making sure a deadly year doesn’t get worse.

“I make sure they take precautions. That they wear their vest, and I don’t leave them unattended.”

