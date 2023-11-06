New section of Beltline trail opening later this month in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — There is a new place to get exercise and unwind in the heart of Atlanta.

Last week, the ribbon was cut for the new Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline behind the Publix at Ansley Mall.

The new section will be completed in about three weeks. It will have new lighting, landscaping and security cameras.

“That’s one of the things I like about the Beltline,” one resident tells WSB. “You see everybody -- you see baby strollers, you see dogs, you see kids, tourists...you see people going to work. It’s just a really nice environment.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, city and community leaders cut the ribbon on the new section. Officials said that organizers were tasked with ‘thinking big’ to get the 22-mile trail corridor finished -- and they did.

“We’re now going to be connected to Piedmont Park and our neighbors to the south, and eventually Lindbergh Center to the north,” Piedmont Heights Civic Association Manager Bill Compton said. “And early next year, hopefully, we’re gonna see the bridge go in behind Ansley Mall.”

Once finished, the Beltline will connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta and organizers hope it will create a more equitable and inclusive community.

The new Eastside Trail will have multiple street access points, with two segments linking midtown to Piedmont Park from neighborhoods like Piedmont Heights and the Armour District near Sweetwater Brewing.









