New research from UGA shows link between risk of developing dementia and your environment

By WSB Radio News Staff
Midtown Atlanta skyline
ATHENS, GA — New research from the University of Georgia in Athens shows that where you live may increase your risk of dementia.

Researchers at UGA’s College of Public Health looked at the impact of environmental triggers on dementia and said that living near a major roadway is associated with a roughly 10% higher risk of dementia. Noise pollution was shown to increase the risk by about 9%.

They said that green and blue spaces could help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Visiting natural parks as well as bodies of water reduced the risk by about 6%.

Also, researchers found that walkability in a community as well as access to local amenities like grocery stores, community centers, and healthcare reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.

