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New rankings place Georgia 22nd among best states to live

By WSB Radio News Staff
Map of Georgia Georgia
By WSB Radio News Staff

Georgia ranks 22nd overall in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings.

The rankings evaluate states in several categories, including economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, public safety and fiscal stability.

Georgia’s rankings include:

  • Overall: #22
  • Fiscal Stability: #10
  • Economy: #20
  • Infrastructure: #20
  • Crime & Corrections: #20
  • Natural Environment: #21
  • Education: #26
  • Opportunity: #31
  • Healthcare: #35

Utah ranked first overall, followed by South Dakota and Minnesota. Louisiana ranked last overall.



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