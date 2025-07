WASHINGTON D.C. — The Democratic Party’s approval rating has dipped slightly, according to a new Harris Poll released this week.

Just 40% of respondents said they approve of the job Democrats are doing, down from 42% in June. The data suggests the party may still be feeling the effects of its losses in last November’s elections.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party received a 48% approval rating in the same poll, indicating stronger current support compared to their Democratic counterparts.