Local

New PGA TOUR Superstore coming to Buckhead Square

By WSB Radio News Staff
golf tee
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The PGA TOUR Superstore plans to open a new location in the Buckhead Square Shopping Center on Peachtree Road.

It would be where the Haverty’s is currently located. That store is closing this summer.

The Buckhead location will be the fourth PGA TOUR Superstore location in metro Atlanta and its first in the city limits since a former Buckhead location closed due to the great recession. It was where Passion City Church is now located.

An opening date for the new PGA TOUR Superstore has not yet been announced.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!