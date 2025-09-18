New lawsuit against former UGA athlete Jalen Carter details actions after deadly crash

ATHENS, GA — A newly filed lawsuit against former University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter reveals new details about his actions in the moments following the deadly 2023 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The legal filing includes a deposition Carter gave in July, where he was asked why he didn’t attempt to help the victims in the wrecked SUV. Carter responded that he feared injuring himself. “There were car pieces everywhere. There was a chance of me hurting myself if I would have walked down, slid, or fell,” he said.

The crash happened after a celebration of UGA’s second national championship, when investigators say Carter was racing another vehicle carrying LeCroy, Willock, and staffer Torri Bowles. LeCroy and Willock were killed, and Bowles was seriously injured.

In his deposition, Carter was also asked why he never contacted Bowles after the accident. He replied that she “wasn’t helping me get to the NFL.” Bowles is now suing for $5 million in damages in a case set to go before a jury.

Following the crash, Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving. He later pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months probation, community service, and fined $1,000.

Despite the legal fallout, Carter went on to be drafted ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped the team win the Super Bowl in his rookie season.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story