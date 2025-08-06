New law co-sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff aims to prevent veteran foreclosures

ATLANTA — A new federal law co-sponsored by Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is designed to help protect veterans from losing their homes due to financial hardship. The VA Home Loan Program Reform Act allows qualifying veterans to receive an interest-free, VA-backed lien to cover missed mortgage payments, providing a critical safety net for those at risk of foreclosure.

The program is not automatic and will be granted on a case-by-case basis, depending on the veteran’s circumstances. Local realtor and Navy veteran Jackie Dyer says the measure gives struggling veterans a much-needed lifeline. “If the veteran finds a serious hardship, medical or something like that, then their house will not be foreclosed on,” she explained.

Dyer clarified that this isn’t blanket mortgage forgiveness. The veteran is still responsible for the missed payments, but they won’t have to repay the lien unless the home is sold or refinanced. “There’s a huge need,” Dyer said. “This gives veterans time to recover instead of going straight into foreclosure.”

Veterans who receive the assistance will only need to repay it if they sell or refinance their home.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story