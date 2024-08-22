New K-9 in training coming to Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A donation to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office means they’ll have a new trainee K-9 and lessons.

The sheriff’s office said that their personnel had gone to Oakwood to meet with donors from ADZ Kennels’ K-9 program and tour their training facility.

It’s the second time the company has donated training time from its staff to the sheriff’s office.

This time around, the new K-9 was donated to the county by United Logistics, a company made up of brothers Tyler, Brett and Cody Mixon, who the sheriff’s office said wanted to give back to their community.

United Logistics CEO Tyler Mixon said that they have family living in the county and they know and trust the sheriff’s office to do “everything in its power to keep them and other citizens safe,” which is what inspired their donation of a K-9 and training by ADZ.

“Without these donations from ADZ Kennels and United logistics, we would not have the K9 unit that we have today,” said Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Lt. Travis Jarrell. “Not only have they spent so much time and energy pouring into our program but have offered moral support as well as friendship with our team. We as a department offer many thanks to both companies and look forward to all the great things to come, all because of their generosity.”

The sheriff’s office said the new K-9 will start training by ADZ in the fall and training for the K-9′s handler, Deputy Holden Helcher, has already begun.



