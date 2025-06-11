New initiative helps Georgia churches turn to solar power

DUNWOODY, GA — A growing number of churches across Georgia are turning to solar energy to power their facilities and save money in the process.

Dunwoody United Methodist Church is the latest congregation to install solar panels through a statewide initiative led by Interfaith Power and Light. The nonprofit works with faith-based organizations to adopt renewable energy solutions.

Jay Horton, a representative with the group, says about 30 congregations in Georgia have already gone solar through the program.

“Not only does the solar help congregations reduce their carbon footprint, but it also decreases their utility costs and allows them to invest more funds back into mission and ministry priorities of their community,” Horton said.

Dunwoody United Methodist is projected to save more than $14,000 a year in energy costs. Horton added that solar energy also serves as protection against rising utility rates.

“Solar is a hedge against these rising utility bills we keep seeing in Georgia,” he said.

Interfaith Power and Light acts as a liaison between churches and installers, guiding faith communities through the process from start to finish.

With lower utility bills and a cleaner energy footprint, Horton says the savings can have a long-term impact allowing churches to reinvest in the communities they serve.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story