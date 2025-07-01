New Georgia laws take effect July 1

ATLANTA — As Georgia’s fiscal year begins July 1, a range of new state laws are now in place. The new laws cover a wide range of issues from school rules and sports, to public safety and taxes, some of which are prompting debates across Georgia.

Among the most discussed is a new law that bars transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams that do not match their biological sex. Governor Brian Kemp called the bill “common sense,” stating, “Girls should not have to share a playing field, a restroom, or a locker room with boys.”

Another law increases criminal penalties for fentanyl trafficking. The move has been praised by families affected by the opioid crisis, including Gus Walters, whose son died from a fentanyl overdose. “If they have fentanyl in their possession, somebody’s going to die,” Walters said. “We don’t want anybody to have to go through what we’ve gone through.”

Taxpayers will also see financial changes starting today. Georgia’s state income tax is being cut, and the child tax credit is being increased; both of which are expected to offer modest relief to families.

In education, a new law requires elementary and middle school students to keep personal cell phones stowed away during school hours. The rule has prompted metro Atlanta school districts to review and revise their policies ahead of the upcoming school year.

Some lighter measures are also on the books. A new state law makes fluorescent pink an approved color for hunting gear, and another officially declares cornbread as Georgia’s state bread.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story