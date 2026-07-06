New Georgia law requires drivers to pull to the right during traffic stops

ATLANTA — A new Georgia law now requires drivers to move to the right shoulder when they are being pulled over by law enforcement.

Butch Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, said the new law puts into statute what motorists are already supposed to do during a traffic stop.

“The new law actually codifies what a motorist is supposed to do if a police officer pulls behind them to effect a traffic stop,” Ayers said.

Ayers said that in his more than 30 years in law enforcement, he has seen drivers immediately slam on their brakes or pull over to the left side toward the median wall.

“We’ve had instances before, a motorist will immediately jam on the break, or they’ll pull over to the left side towards the median wall,” Ayers said.

He said the right shoulder is usually the safer option because there is generally more room and it is next to slower-moving traffic.

“The reason we like the right shoulder is typically there’s more room to offer vehicles more space for the traffic stop, and it’s just safer for everybody else,” Ayers said.

Ayers said drivers should remain calm when they see an officer behind them and use their turn signal while moving to the right shoulder.

“If the officer is actually behind you, turn your right turn signal on and just start working your way over to that shoulder, and if it takes you half a mile to do it then it takes you half a mile to do it,” Ayers said.

He emphasized that the most important thing to do during a traffic stop is to remain calm.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.