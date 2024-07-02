New Georgia law increases penalties for swatting calls, now it’s a felony

ATLANTA — A new Anti-Swatting law goes into effect after a string of incidents.

It’s something that State Senator Clint Dixon knows firsthand.

“That can be a very dangerous situation. Not knowing who is coming into your home and, of course, them being on a heightened alert with that type of call,” Sen Dixon said.

On Christmas day, Dixon’s home was swatted.

Law enforcement received a call claiming there was a domestic situation at Dixon’s home and that a man just shot a woman. Dixon says his wife was the first to notice officers arriving at their home dressed in SWAT gear.

“Having seen several police officers coming up our steps on the ring doorbell, she started screaming” Dixon said.

Thankfully, the state senator was able to defuse the situation quickly. The next day, police would be called back out to the home, this time because someone called in a bomb threat.

The state senator was one of at least six Georgia politicians to be “Swatted” during the holiday season.

This session lawmakers passed legislation to increase penalties who call in fake tips.

“You will face justice, and it’s a very severe penalty,” Dixon said.

The law went into effect on Monday. Under the law, calling in a fake 9-1-1 call resulting in a Swatting is now a felony on the first offense.

The potential prison time increases with every subsequent instance.

“Knowing it’s a felony first offense, I think it will go a long way to make these perpetrators think twice before making these phone calls,” Dixon said. “I hope it helps eradicate this issue. I hope that no one gets swatted.”

The law also makes the caller financially responsible for any property damage resulting from the police showing up at someone’s home.



