New Georgia law expands access to medical cannabis

ATLANTA — Georgia medical cannabis advocates are excited about a new state law signed this week that aims to expand access.

The measure removes the existing THC limit and allows patients to vape the product.

Corey Lowe, whose daughter needs to the oil to help with her seizures believes this is a crucial step because you can access more options.

The measure also adds lupus to the qualifying conditions and removes end stage from other conditions like cancer.

“This will give room for people to try to see if they can find relief,” says Lowe.

She says their goal is not to turn Georgia into states like Colorado or California, but to make sure that patients have access to necessary treatments.

The law takes effect on July 1st.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.