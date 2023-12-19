New Ga. 400 southbound exit opens as part of I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — If you take Georgia 400 southbound toward Interstate 285, there is a new exit to know about for your morning commute.

The change is on the Ga. 400 southbound lanes if you are exiting onto Abernathy Road or Hammond Drive trying to get to Sandy Springs or Dunwoody.

Drivers will now have to make that decision to exit a lot earlier. It is at Exit 5 now, the same as the North Springs MARTA station, which is almost two miles before the old exit.

There are new overhead signs that the Georgia Department of Transportation put in place. The new collector-distributor ramps are designed to help get traffic onto the new lanes and exits sooner and free up traffic on the main through lanes.

That should hopefully make it smoother for drivers if they are just taking Ga. 400 south into Buckhead or Midtown.

The last major overhaul in the area happened in 1993.

GDOT officials said the project is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area for 4.3 miles on I-285 from west of Roswell Road to east of Ashford Dunwoody Road and 6.2 miles on Ga. 400 from Glenridge Connector to Spalding Drive.

©2023 Cox Media Group