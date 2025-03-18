New DNA technology leads to arrest in 40 year old rape case in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — It’s been almost 40 years, but DNA has now led to an arrest in a kidnapping and rape case at a convenience store on Hickory Flat Highway.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 76-year-old Thomas Lamar Keith. Back in 1986, a 19-year-old woman who worked at the store was attacked and taken to another location where she was sexually assaulted.

At the time, a sexual assault kit was collected, but DNA technology was not advanced enough to determine a match.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Patty Pan says the victim says she never thought she would see an arrest in the case.

“I never thought this day would ever come. I want to thank the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the detectives who worked this case. Thank you for never giving up. You all have restored my faith in the justice system,” the victim, who asked not to be identified, shared in a statement.

Police say they are currently working another sexual assault case from 1986 that has also been linked to Keith.

“This arrest is a huge step towards getting much deserved justice for our victims no matter how much time has passed. We hope it brings some measure of peace to the survivor,” said Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

Keith is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.