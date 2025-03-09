New details released about wrong-way driver in I-75 crash

ATLANTA — New information has been released regarding a wrong-way crash on I-75 that occurred early Friday morning, involving two Spelman College students.

The driver, 20-year-old Addison Thornton, and her 17-year-old passenger were both confirmed by Spelman College as students of the prestigious Atlanta-based institution. According to Channel 2 Action News, a spokesperson for the college issued a statement on Friday, acknowledging the involvement of two students in the off-campus traffic accident that caused significant delays on I-75/85 for several hours.

Thornton, who was behind the wheel of the car, is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail, facing multiple charges. Authorities revealed that Thornton failed a DUI test at the scene, and a fake driver’s license was discovered during the investigation.

The 17-year-old passenger, who was critically injured in the crash, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred as Thornton was reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway, leading to the crash that disrupted traffic during the morning rush hour.

Spelman College has expressed concern for the well-being of the students involved and is cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.