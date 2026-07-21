New DeKalb tax could hit neglected properties 10 times harder

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is rolling out a new enforcement tool aimed at reducing blighted properties by increasing taxes on owners of qualifying properties.

County officials are set to announce a blight tax that would increase property taxes to 10 times the regular rate for severely blighted properties until they are brought into compliance with county code.

Director of Code Compliance and Enforcement Tonza Clark said the goal is to improve neighborhoods and hold property owners accountable.

“We’re not in the business of over taxing anyone but again as residents of DeKalb we all share responsibilities to make sure that we keep our properties up,” Clark said.

Clark said qualifying properties that are not brought into compliance will continue to be taxed at the higher rate.

“Any property that is not in compliance with the code that meets the qualification for the blight tax will be assessed a tax that is 10x the regular tax rate until they bring that property into compliance,” Clark said.

She said the additional tax revenue will be used for community redevelopment and to address blighted areas that would otherwise become a burden on taxpayers.

“If you’re not maintaining your properties then you’re going to pay an increased tax rate, so that we can use the funds for community redevelopment purposes,” Clark said.

County officials are expected to explain the legal process used to identify qualifying properties during Tuesday’s meeting.