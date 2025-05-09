Local

New DeKalb County CEO delivers State of the County address

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has been on the job just shy of 120 days and is already making history. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County’s new CEO delivered her first state of the county address on Thursday evening.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has served as the new CEO for nearly 120 days.

She discussed the balanced budget, historic public safety and infrastructure investments and more during her state of the county address.

“We are reimagining what government looks like,” she said. “We’re creating a high quality of live and we are ensuring that everyone in our community has the ability to live with dignity.”

She adds that a “groundbreaking” system to help the homeless is in the works.

