New data finds companies price gouging eggs

ATLANTA — A new report finds the avian flu is not the only reason behind soaring eggs prices.

According to a watchdog report that uses data from the United States Agriculture Department, eggs prices are rising because companies have price gouged customers.

The cost of eggs have nearly doubled during the last month and a half. The average price of eggs is $8, compared to $4.95 in January.

The avian flu has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, causing U.S. egg prices to skyrocket.

Advocacy groups, Democratic lawmakers and a Federal Trade Commission member have called for a government investigation after egg prices spiked to a record average of $4.95 per dozen last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



