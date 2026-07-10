New customs facility coming to metro Atlanta airport

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Georgia airport officials are envisioning a metro Atlanta airport as becoming one of the top in the state in the future.

Officials say around next summer, international business travelers will be able to fly into the Fulton County Executive Airport with ease.

Officials at the airport recently broken ground on their own U.S. Customs facility.

Fulton County Executive Airport General Manager Gary Hudson believes it will help them grow.

“I foresee Fulton County Executive Airport being number one or number two premier, general aviation/corporate airport in the state of Georgia,” Hudson said.

Last year, officials say Fulton County Executive Airport handled more than 80,000 flights, making it the third busiest airport in Georgia.