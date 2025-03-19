New corporate center will bring around 750 new jobs to Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new corporate center is coming to metro Atlanta that will create around 750 new jobs.

TriNet plans to build its new, 150,000 sq. foot corporate center in Dunwoody over the next five years. It will be a $15.4 million investment in Dunwoody.

According to Georgia officials, “TriNet provides comprehensive HR solutions, technology, expertise, and access to world-class benefits that enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to attract and develop top-tier talent.”

“As the No. 1 state for business, one of the key drivers of our success is our metro Atlanta area that continues to attract a strong ecosystem of job creators like TriNet,” said Gov. Kemp. “TriNet’s services for small businesses will further that network while creating meaningful jobs and investment for the Dunwoody and DeKalb County community.”

The company will immediately begin hiring for technology, HR consulting, client management, and sales roles, with plans to leverage its increased presence to grow its regional Atlanta and Southeast customer base.

“We look forward to opening a new TriNet office in metro Atlanta and becoming a part of this vibrant and growing business community,” said Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO.

Dunwoody mayor Lynn Deutsch says she is thrilled that the company will build and bring hundreds of new jobs to the city.

“Dunwoody provides the ideal setting for TriNet, offering unparalleled access to the region’s talented workforce and a vibrant, mixed-use environment surrounded by top-tier restaurants, shops, and entertainment,” said Deutsch.

To learn more about TriNet and apply for jobs, click here.