New Cobb County app provides easier, faster access to services

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County leaders are launching a new app that helps those in need of county services.

According to Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, one of the best features on the new CobbGov app is the real-time notifications.

“When severe weather approaches Cobb, we often urge residents to keep weather notification devices handy,” said Cavitt. “This app now gives residents a fast and reliable way to receive weather alerts and other important updates directly to their phones—whether it’s a boil water advisory or a major traffic disruption.”

The app developed by TheGovApp.com, provides a user-friendly platform for reporting issues, paying bills, staying informed about upcoming events, and connecting with key county services, officials say.

Cobb County officials say the real-time notifications were recently used to share updates about the All-Star Game festivities at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

The app provides quick access to features including news, events, roads and traffic, board of commissioners, maps, CobbTV, notifications and more.